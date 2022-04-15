Amina Muaddi Responds After Being Named in Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumor

Amina Muaddi has spoken out today after being named in the cheating rumors surrounding A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. On Thursday, social media exploded with the alleged news that the couple had broken up after Rihanna caught him cheating with Muaddi.

The shoe designer responded to the rumor on Instagram Stories on Friday, writing, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 [hours] I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and nothing is off limits.”

She said she felt the need to speak up given this rumor was not only directed toward her but to two people she has “great amount of respect and affection for.”

See her full response below:

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amina Muaddi/Instagram

Muaddi and Rihanna joined forces in 2020 for a shoe collaboration with Rihanna’s Fenty brand. The blockbuster partnership was honored as Collaborator of the Year at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. Also in 2020, Muaddi teamed up with A$AP Rocky‘s creative collective, AWGE, on a collection.

In January, Rihanna announced with that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The Bad Gal set social media timelines and headlines ablaze after new photos showed off her growing belly.