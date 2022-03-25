Amanda Seyfried Sparkles in Mesh Little Black Dress & Pointy Pumps at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Pre-Oscars Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amanda Seyfried wore a mesh mini dress that had all eyes on her on Thursday at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s pre-Oscars party. The event honored the year’s standout performances and the artists and storytellers paving the way to Hollywood’s future. Seyfried was among the star-studded guests, including Kate Beckinsale, Jenna Dewan, Dylan O’Brien, and many more.

Amanda Seyfried, in Elie Saab pre-fall 2022, attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanity Fair

The “Mean Girls” star kept it simple with a black mini dress with exaggerated sleeves, a plunging neckline and peekaboo mesh around the bodice. The hem of the dress is pleated and raised to create texture. The shoulders are pointed and defined, bringing about some much-needed volume and definition.

Amanda Seyfried, in Elie Saab pre-fall 2022, attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanity Fair

Detail of Amanda Seyfried’s shoes on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles at Vanity Fair and Lancome’s pre-Oscars party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanity Fair

Meanwhile, “The Dropout” actress chose black pointed-toe pumps for shoes. The classic shape, paired with the slight sheen of the leather, creates a look that flatters the feet while providing some height.

The textural elements in this black outfit create a standout contrast, breaking up the matte blacks with shimmers and mirrored surfaces.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Pick up a pair of these black pumps

To Buy: A New Day Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps, $21 (was $25).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $89).

See how Seyfried slays a blue velvet dress.