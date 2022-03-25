×
Amanda Seyfried Sparkles in Mesh Little Black Dress & Pointy Pumps at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Pre-Oscars Party

Amanda Seyfried wore a mesh mini dress that had all eyes on her on Thursday at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s pre-Oscars party. The event honored the year’s standout performances and the artists and storytellers paving the way to Hollywood’s future. Seyfried was among the star-studded guests, including Kate Beckinsale, Jenna Dewan, Dylan O’Brien, and many more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Amanda Seyfried attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Amanda Seyfried, in Elie Saab pre-fall 2022, attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanity Fair

The “Mean Girls” star kept it simple with a black mini dress with exaggerated sleeves, a plunging neckline and peekaboo mesh around the bodice. The hem of the dress is pleated and raised to create texture. The shoulders are pointed and defined, bringing about some much-needed volume and definition.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Amanda Seyfried attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Amanda Seyfried, in Elie Saab pre-fall 2022, attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanity Fair

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: (L-R) SVP, PR & Communications, Lancôme/Luxe Kelly Thompson and Amanda Seyfried attend Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Detail of Amanda Seyfried’s shoes on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles at Vanity Fair and Lancome’s pre-Oscars party.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanity Fair

Meanwhile, “The Dropout” actress chose black pointed-toe pumps for shoes. The classic shape, paired with the slight sheen of the leather, creates a look that flatters the feet while providing some height.

The textural elements in this black outfit create a standout contrast, breaking up the matte blacks with shimmers and mirrored surfaces.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Pick up a pair of these black pumps

 

To Buy: A New Day Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps, $21 (was $25). 

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140. 

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $89).

