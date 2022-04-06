Amanda Seyfried Suits Up in Velvet Shorts & Rhinestone-Embellished Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amanda Seyfried suited up in velvet for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night.

Amanda Seyfried wearing a Zadig & Voltaire suit with sparkly heels on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The 36-year old brought glitz and glam for her sit-down with Fallon to discuss her role in the Hulu show “The Dropout.” She went for a winter-to-spring transitional look with the Zadig & Voltaire Visko Velvet jacket, which featured an oversized fit that she paired with matching shorts. She layered a black lace crew neck shirt beneath her jacket.

Amanda Seyfried wearing a Zadig & Voltaire suit with sparkly heels on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The “Mama Mia” actress also elevated the look with her standout footwear. She slipped into a pair of black jewel-encrusted heels. The shoes featured an open toe along with soaring chunky heels and a thick strap that clasped around her ankles.

Amanda Seyfried wearing a Zadig & Voltaire suit with sparkly heels on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The star is no stranger to adding sparkly accents to her glam looks. Last month, at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Oscars party, Seyfried sported a sleek little black dress with mesh details. The black mini dress featured exaggerated sleeves, a plunging neckline and shiny peekaboo chain-styled detailing around the bodice. The hem of the dress was pleated and raised to create texture. The shoulders were pointed and defined, bringing about some much-needed volume and definition. On her feet, she kept it simple with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

Amanda Seyfried, in Elie Saab pre-fall 2022, attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanity Fair

See how heels evolved through the years.

Slip into a pair of sparkly heels for an elevated touch.

Buy Now: Nina Vauna sandals, $109.

Buy Now: Schutz Rowena sandals, $45 (was $128).

Buy Now: Madden Girl Beella-r sandals, $65.