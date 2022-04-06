×
Amanda Seyfried Suits Up in Velvet Shorts & Rhinestone-Embellished Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Hanna McNeila
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried suited up in velvet for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night.

The 36-year old brought glitz and glam for her sit-down with Fallon to discuss her role in the Hulu show “The Dropout.”  She went for a winter-to-spring transitional look with the Zadig & Voltaire Visko Velvet jacket, which featured an oversized fit that she paired with matching shorts. She layered a black lace crew neck shirt beneath her jacket.

The “Mama Mia” actress also elevated the look with her standout footwear. She slipped into a pair of black jewel-encrusted heels. The shoes featured an open toe along with soaring chunky heels and a thick strap that clasped around her ankles.

The star is no stranger to adding sparkly accents to her glam looks. Last month, at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Oscars party, Seyfried sported a sleek little black dress with mesh details. The black mini dress featured exaggerated sleeves, a plunging neckline and shiny peekaboo chain-styled detailing around the bodice. The hem of the dress was pleated and raised to create texture. The shoulders were pointed and defined, bringing about some much-needed volume and definition. On her feet, she kept it simple with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Amanda Seyfried attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Amanda Seyfried, in Elie Saab pre-fall 2022, attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanity Fair

