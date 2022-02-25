Amanda Seyfried Is Red Carpet Ready in Blue Velvet Minidress and Metallic Heels for ‘Dropout’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Actress Amanda Seyfried stunned in a blue mini dress at the premiere for “Dropout,” on Thursday.

The star posed for photo after photo wearing a blue Oscar De La Renta mini dress made of a velvety material. The strapless gown fell off the shoulders and had a flouncy top which gave the silhouette volume. The starlet wore her hair up in a half pony out of her face.

Seyfried’s makeup was minimal, save for a smokey wash of blue and black over the eye. Besides a ring on her finger and some sparkly studs on her ear, the actress kept the jewelry to a minimum.

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar De La Renta. CREDIT: Mega

Seyfried stepped onto the red carpet in some reflective pumps by Le Silla. The pumps paired nicely with the cobalt blue of the dress, giving the outfit an element of texture. The silver in the shoes went well with the silver accessories Seyfried donned, following a similar color palette throughout the ensemble. The dress is flirty, made so by the cut and flouncy layers. The fabric of the dress also adds a fun and unexpected textural element that elevates the piece.

Amanda Seyfried in metallic Le Silla shoes. CREDIT: Mega

Seyfried is best known for her roles in “Mama Mia” and “Mean Girls”, but she has starred in many movies throughout her long-spanning career. Seyfried ventured into acting at a young age but began her career as a model. At 15 years old, she secured recurring roles as Lucy Montgomery on the CBS soap opera “As the World Turns” and Joni Stafford on the ABC soap “All My Children.”

