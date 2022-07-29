Amanda Seyfried Re-Wears These Timeless Strappy Pumps For ‘Stephen Colbert’ Appearance

Amanda Seyfried showed off a stylish all-black look during her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night.

Sitting down to chat about turning into the infamous Elizabeth Holmes for Hulu’s “The Dropout” — for which she earned an Emmy nomination — she donned a black shirt dress with white piping and timeless black heels. The 36-year-old actress chose Christian Louboutin’s strappy suede ‘Maltaise’ pumps featuring a pointed toe and a criss-cross vamp design.

Amanda Seyfried wears a black shirt dress with white piping and black suede Christian Louboutin strappy ‘Maltaise’ pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy

Seyfried donned the exact Louboutin style before at a panel in March. On that occasion, she styled them a fiery red lace Giambattista Valli set from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

Amanda Seyfried chats with ‘The Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy

Over the years, Seyfried has become known for her glamorous high-fashion looks on the red carpet and on talk shows and chic-yet-low-key street style. In the past year so far, the “Mamma Mia!” star has also stepped out in pumps from Prada, Le Silla, Francesco Russo and Jimmy Choo. And as for sneakers, she’s been spotted in Adidas’ ‘Seeley’ skate silhouette.

Amanda Seyfried flashes a smile in a black shirt dress on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’ CREDIT: Courtesy

Seyfried showed off a chic, all-black ensemble as she discussed her role as Elizabeth Holmes on the late-night talk show. CREDIT: Courtesy

A closer look at Seyfried wearing black suede Christian Louboutin ‘Maltaise’ pumps featuring a strappy criss-cross vamp design and a classic pointed toe. CREDIT: Courtesy

Shop similar styles ahead.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Festa Pointy Toe Pumps, $90 (was $99); ninewest.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: 27 Edit Naturalizer Abilyn Ankle Strap Pump, $140; nordstrom.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Nina Tansy Slingback Pointed Toe Pump, $89; nordstrom.com