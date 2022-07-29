×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Amanda Seyfried Re-Wears These Timeless Strappy Pumps For ‘Stephen Colbert’ Appearance

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
amanda seyfried, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Amanda Seyfried
CREDIT: Courtesy

Amanda Seyfried showed off a stylish all-black look during her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night.

Sitting down to chat about turning into the infamous Elizabeth Holmes for Hulu’s “The Dropout” — for which she earned an Emmy nomination — she donned a black shirt dress with white piping and timeless black heels. The 36-year-old actress chose Christian Louboutin’s strappy suede ‘Maltaise’ pumps featuring a pointed toe and a criss-cross vamp design.

Amanda Seyfried, black shirt dress, black louboutin pumps, Christian Louboutin Maltaise Pumps
Amanda Seyfried wears a black shirt dress with white piping and black suede Christian Louboutin strappy ‘Maltaise’ pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Seyfried donned the exact Louboutin style before at a panel in March. On that occasion, she styled them a fiery red lace Giambattista Valli set from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

amanda seyfried, the late show with stephen colbert, black shirt dress
Amanda Seyfried chats with ‘The Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert on July 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Over the years, Seyfried has become known for her glamorous high-fashion looks on the red carpet and on talk shows and chic-yet-low-key street style. In the past year so far, the “Mamma Mia!” star has also stepped out in pumps from Prada, Le Silla, Francesco Russo and Jimmy Choo. And as for sneakers, she’s been spotted in Adidas’ ‘Seeley’ skate silhouette.

amanda seyfried, Stephen Colbert, black shirt dress
Amanda Seyfried flashes a smile in a black shirt dress on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’
CREDIT: Courtesy

amanda seyfried, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, black shirt dress, black patent leather Christian Louboutin Maltaise Pumps
Seyfried showed off a chic, all-black ensemble as she discussed her role as Elizabeth Holmes on the late-night talk show.
CREDIT: Courtesy

amanda seyfried, black suede Christian Louboutin Maltaise Pumps
A closer look at Seyfried wearing black suede Christian Louboutin ‘Maltaise’ pumps featuring a strappy criss-cross vamp design and a classic pointed toe.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Shop similar styles ahead.

nine west Festa Pointy Toe Pumps
CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Festa Pointy Toe Pumps, $90 (was $99); ninewest.com

27 Edit Naturalizer Abilyn Ankle Strap Pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: 27 Edit Naturalizer Abilyn Ankle Strap Pump, $140; nordstrom.com

Nina Tansy Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Nina Tansy Slingback Pointed Toe Pump, $89; nordstrom.com

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad