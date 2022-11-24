Amanda Gordon Bursts With Color Alongside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Amanda Gorman burst in color while posing for a photo with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Instagram.

The former National Youth Poet Laureate was a surprise guest at the close of Markle’s latest “Archetypes” podcast episode, which hit Spotify on Tuesday. Gorman took to Instagram to share the news and express her excitement about the opportunity.

“Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!,” Gorman captioned the photo along with a yellow heart emoji.

In the photo, Gorman was all smiles as she appears alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The “Hill We Climb” author showcased her vibrant standout style in a multi-colored dress. The piece was decorated with an assortment of colors including pink, purple, green, red, blue and orange. The garment also had a ruched neckline with stitched detailing at the center and short puffy sleeves.

To further accentuate her look, Gorman styled her hair in a braided high bun and accessorized with small hoop earrings. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

Unfortunately, the angle of the image didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise Gorman tied her outfit together with sharp pointed-toe pumps, sleek mules or strappy sandals.

Both Prince Harry and Markle sported casual attire for the occasion. Markle was chicly dressed in a short sleeve beige cardigan, which she paired with a simple white top and pants. The “Suits” actress parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. Markle simply accessorized with small stud earrings and dainty necklace.

Prince Harry stood beside Gorman in a black polo shirt. The top included a collar and small white buttons.

