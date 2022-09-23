Amal Clooney Slips Into Thigh-High Boots & Stella McCartney Knit Dress While Heading to the Train With George Clooney in NYC

George and Amal Clooney were casual fashion couple goals as they were making their way around New York City. The celebrity couple was spotted heading to the train station in New York City in their everyday afternoon best.

Amal wore a white ribbed knit sleeveless turtleneck dress by Stella McCartney, paired with black Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots that had a red trim around the sole. She coordinated the look with a white cross-body bag, and accessorized with a pair of oversized cat eye sunglasses. Her one pop of color was her cellphone, which she held in her hand in a peach phone case.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney head to the train station in New York City CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

George wore a black polo shirt with light wash jeans and a pair of grey desert boots with yellow laces. In his hand, he carried both a book and a black leather jacket. It’s that time of year when the easy take-on-and-off jacket is a necessity, with the fluctuations in temperature with the recent arrival of fall. Clooney accessorized with a chain link watch on his left hand and a pair of blue-tinted aviator sunglasses as he walked arm-in-arm with Amal through New York City.

George is preparing to promote his film, “Ticket to Paradise,” a rom-com where he stars alongside Julia Roberts as a couple trying to stop their daughter from getting married to whom they believe is the wrong man. When Amal isn’t on the town with her husband George, she’s hard at work as a visiting lecturer and senior fellow at Columbia Law School where she is a professor of human rights law.

Since marrying George in 2014, Amal quickly rose to become a celebrity style favorite on the internet. She’s known for wearing clothes from top designers, including Ermanno Scervino, Zac Posen, and Oscar de la Renta.

PHOTOS: Amal Clooney’s Best Street Style