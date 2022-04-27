Amal Clooney Means Business in Unexpected Heels & Little White Dress Ahead of UN-Ukraine Meeting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amal Clooney was a vision in white today in New York City. That’s no surprise for the stylish attorney.

Clooney was seen in a cream high-neck dress with a loose fit that stopped just above the knee. The cream dress was paired with a white coat with brown buttons running down the sides. The lapels of the jacket are just as wide as the jacket itself, taking on an oversized fit over the boxy fit dress.

Amal Clooney seen out and about for meetings in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

While it is long and seems to be made of structured leather with cuffed sleeves to boot, Clooney edited the overall look to simplify the style, adding silver rings and purple studs. The human right advocate meant business, popping on intense black rounded shades to amplify the elegance.

The cream jacket and formal dress lean into business attire while remaining intriguing. The color palette is simple and smart, perfect for business and leisure. Whether it’s attending important meetings, or just exploring the city, Clooney looked ready for all occasions.

Amal Clooney seen out and about for meetings in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Amal Clooney seen out and about for meetings in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Who says you can’t be formal and wear animal print? The wife of George Clooney wore pointed-toe pumps with a green snakeskin pattern. The print is slightly shiny and eye-catching. The style of the pump is also quite formal, but the novelty of the animal print changes the vibe. Animal print in small doses can be a super-effective way to liven up any ensemble. After all, accessories, in general, are a safe place to explore patterns, colors and textures in any outfit.

See more of Clooney’s style through the years.

