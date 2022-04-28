Amal Clooney Wears an Empowering Retro-Inspired Polka Dot Dress & Pumps at UN Meeting to Advocate for Ukrainian Victims of War

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amal Clooney spoke at a United Nations meeting yesterday with passion and urgency, advocating for Ukrainian victims of the war as the country remains under Russian attacks. To take on the harrowing topic, the 44-year-old international and human rights lawyer wore a look almost as commanding as her speech.

Amal Clooney wears a polka dot dress while arriving at the United Nations in New York City<br />on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

To speak at the Headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, Clooney wore a retro-inspired two-piece polka dot outfit to help command the room. The famed lawyer wore a black pencil skirt with tan polka dots, which hit right above the knee, with a matching short-sleeve button-up top.

The top featured four buttons that ended at the high waist, where the top then opened slightly to create a peplum-like silhouette. Clooney paired the look with a sleek black leather bag, simple black pumps with a pointed toe and nearly 4-inch heel, and a pair of large ’60s-inspired sunglasses.

Related Olivia Wilde Power Dresses in Velvet Purple Suit & Baby Pink Pumps for 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer Debut at CinemaCon Amal Clooney Means Business in Unexpected Heels & Little White Dress Ahead of UN-Ukraine Meeting Zazie Beetz Brings Geometric Heels & Strapless Bodycon Dress to 'Seth Meyers' & Talks 'Atlanta' Cast BTS Moments

Amal Clooney wears a polka dot dress while arriving at the United Nations in New York City<br />on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Amal Clooney wears a polka dot dress while arriving at the United Nations in New York City<br />on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The lawyer accessorized with minimal rounded gem earrings in black, wearing her hair down in loose waves. Always one for minimal makeup, Clooney wore a statement coral lip, keeping the rest of her glam minimal. She topped off the classic look with a lovely cherry-red manicure, keeping with the retro vibe.

Clooney attended the meeting, which was called by Albania and France, not only as a noted international and human rights lawyer but as a representative for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization she founded with her famous husband, actor George Clooney. She is part of an international legal task force advising Ukraine on how to “secure accountability for Ukrainian victims in national jurisdictions,” according to Reuters.

“Ukraine is, today, a slaughterhouse — right in the heart of Europe,” Clooney said at the meeting, calling for the UN to focus on pursuing legal action on behalf of Ukrainian victims of war.

As if you needed another reason to admire Amal.

See more of Clooney’s style through the years.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.



To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90 (was $150).