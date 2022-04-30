Amal Clooney Serves Red-Hot Style in Crimson Lingerie-Inspired Dress & Silver-Tipped Heels for Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amal Clooney has been taking over New York City for the past week, turning out enviable looks one after another. And that trend was no different on April 28 when the 44-year-old international and human rights lawyer stepped out for a dinner with her mother.

Amal Clooney in New York. CREDIT: MEGA

Though the occasion was relatively low-key, Clooney’s look for the seemingly normal night was a red hot stunner. For the outing, Clooney wore a steaming crimson dress with lingerie-inspired detailing, a notable departure from Clooney’s standard business-ready wardrobe.

Amal Clooney in New York. CREDIT: MEGA

The fitted red sleeveless Sukeina dress featured a high neckline and a knee-length skirt, which mimics Clooney’s usual style choices. But while the look was in a conservative cut familiar to the star, the form-fitting dress was anything but stylistically safe. The dress featured a sheer bodice with bold seams, creating a risqué lingerie-inspired look.

To continue that sexy feel, the skirt portion of the dress hit at the high waist, featuring lace and tassel-like intricate detail with two ribbons extending off the dress, similar in style to a garter belt.

For shoes, Clooney wore equally-daring Gianvito Rossi silver metallic stilettos with PVC detailing. The star carried a black hardshell clutch, accessorizing only with silver drop earrings to keep attention on her show-stopping dress.

Clooney predictably wore her hair in her signature waves, adding a coordinating red lip to her minimal makeup look to pull her ensemble together.

Amal Clooney in New York. CREDIT: MEGA

Clooney first came to New York City to attend an April 26 United Nations informal meeting called by Albania and France to address “accountability for atrocities committed in Ukraine.” Clooney is part of an international legal task force advising Ukraine on how to “secure accountability for Ukrainian victims in national jurisdictions,” according to Reuters. Many speculate Clooney is staying in the Big Apple to attend the Met Gala on May 2, which she’s attended several times in the past and even co-hosted in 2018.

See more of Clooney’s style through the years.