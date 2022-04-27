×
Typically Chic Amal Clooney Elevates Casual Jeans & Tee With Versatile Sneakers Ahead of UN Meeting

By Katie Dupere
Amal Clooney Arrives At New York Hotel
When it comes to fashion, Amal Clooney may be known for glamorous red carpet looks and business-forward style, but the 44-year-old star can turn out polished street style with the best of them. Yesterday, Clooney arrived in New York City ahead of a United Nations meeting on the conflict in Ukraine, stepping into her hotel in a casual yet put-together look. Needless to say, you’ll want to commit this look to memory for inspiration on how to effortlessly elevate a T-shirt and jeans combo.

Amal Clooney arrives at her New York hotel on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Detail of Amal Clooney’s shoes as she arrives at her New York hotel on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The international and human rights lawyer wore a pair of dark-wash flared jeans with a crisp white T-shirt featuring simple black text. Over top of the jeans-and-tee look, Clooney wore a classic gray double-breasted trench that hit at the knee.

The star paired the low-key outfit with simple white cloth tennis shoes, a large structured black tote and oversized black sunglasses. Clooney styled her dark hair down in loose curls, wearing subtle makeup with her nails painted cherry red. The philanthropic star kept her look jewelry-free, save for her ever-present 7-carat emerald-cut engagement ring from her husband George Clooney.

Amal Clooney arrives at her New York hotel on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Clooney is slated to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting discussing atrocities committed in Ukraine on April 27. The informal meeting, called by Albania and France, is set to take place at the Headquarters of the United Nations in New York. Clooney is set to attend as a representative for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization she founded with her husband.

See more of Clooney’s style through the years.

