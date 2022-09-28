Amal Clooney Elevates Corset Maxi Dress with Snakeskin Platforms For ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview with George Clooney

Amal and George Clooney sat down with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King this morning to talk about philanthropy, their eight years of marriage, and the state of award shows within the industry among other things. The couple shared that they would be creating a new award ceremony backed by the Clooney Foundation For Justice entitled The Albie Awards.

The Lebanese-British barrister wore a chocolate brown strappy knit maxi dress with a structured, corseted waistline that offered the garment a change in silhouette. The piece was fitted to Amal’s form and sported a flirty lettuce hem that made the garment all the more interesting. Amal wore her brown locks down in a deep part to one side while she sported little to no jewelry for the interview.

Amal christened her feet in muted green snakeskin platform pumps with thick three-inch block heels and impressive elevated soles that sent Amal’s outfit sky high. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher.

The Albie Awards will shine a light on individuals who are devoting their lives to justice, at great personal risk. It’s part of Clooney’s personal fight, which they say is a response “to what we see in the world.”

Amal is known for wearing clothes from top designers, including Ermanno Scervino, Zac Posen, and Oscar de la Renta. She was recently seen in New York City in a Stella McCartney dress with thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin.

