Amal Clooney Channels the 1920s in Gilded Versace Dress & Strappy Sandals at the Albie Awards with George Clooney

Amal and George Clooney looked sharp on the red carpet yesterday while attending the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library in New York. Amal was practically dipped in gold for the occasion, the star dressed in Atelier Versace.

The floor-length strappy dress was made of strung together pearls and crystals that gradated into one another, the fringy style channeling a 1920s flapper look. The gown was brought in at the waist to create definition, every strand of sparkles cascading down, almost like a waterfall, the structured silhouette the garment provided.

Amal Clooney attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Albie Awards

Amal carried a gilded mini purse and wore little to no jewelry beyond simple gold hoops that allowed the dress to stand on its own. The lawyer wore her dark locks down and curled.

Mixing metals, the barrister stepped into glimmering strappy silver sandal heels by Aquazzura with crisscrossing straps and an eye-catching shine. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Albie Awards

Beside her, George was looking just as dashing, the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor clad in a classic black and white suit that consisted of a sharp blazer jacket set overtop a white button down. The formal wear was paired alongside black trousers, a bowtie in the same shade, a watch, and shiny black dress shoes.

The Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards shine a light on individuals who are devoting their lives to justice, at great personal risk. It’s part of Clooney’s personal fight, which they say is a response “to what we see in the world.”

