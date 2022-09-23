Amal Clooney Revamps the Little Black Dress With Sparkling Layers & Balmain Pumps For Date Night With George Clooney

Amal Clooney was seen in Manhattan seemingly out to dinner last night, holding hands with her husband and accomplished actor George Clooney.

Sparkling from her head down to her feet, Amal wore an updated little black dress by Elie Saab, the historic silhouette modernized with layers upon layers of sequined fabric trimmed with a see-through lettuce hem. The midi-length garment was virtually shapeless, and featured no sleeves and a high neck, evoking a 60’s mod style of dress, if only for the sparkling material and muted color scheme.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen leaving dinner in Manhattan on Sept. 22, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The lawyer carried a rectangular black and gold clutch and accessorized sparingly, mixing metals with simple dangling silver earrings, the plain jewelry allowing for the dazzling dress to take center stage.

Amal made an impactful entrance, hitting the city streets of the Big Apple in strappy black velvet pointed pumps and statement-making golden toes. The shiny gilded footwear was designed by Balenciaga and effectively added on extra inches to the 44-year-old’s ensemble. Amal’s shoes resembled delicate ballet slippers thanks to the thick and thin straps surrounding her ankles and intersecting across her feet, aptly securing both sharp shoes in place.

