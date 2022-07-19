×
Alyssa Milano Edges Up Pretty Pink Dress With Dr. Martens Combat Boots at Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party

By Tara Larson
Alyssa Milano mixed unexpected styles and colors for her latest outing.

The “Charmed” alum attended the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on Monday. The star-studded event also included several recognizable faces like Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, Ke$ha and more.

To the party, Milano wore a blush pink mini dress. Her dress, from Zimmermann, featured a high neck and ruffled detailing on the short sleeves as well as the bottom hemline. She carried a nude leather bag and accessorized with a bracelet and a few small rings.

Milano at the Players Party in LA on July 18.
CREDIT: Getty

Milano added a touch of edge with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots for the event. Her boots featured a rainbow iridescent material with silver glitter laces. Her boots also featured a thick platform sole that added at least an inch to Milano’s frame.

Milano at the Players Party in LA on July 18.
CREDIT: Getty

Milano has favored Dr. Martens in the past. She wore boots from the brand to German Comic Con back in April, as seen on her Instagram page. She wore platform black combat boots one more than one occasion. However, she also has styled dressier heels. She’s worn pointed toe pumps, bow heels and thigh-high boots from Scarosso and Casadei in the past for various press events.

