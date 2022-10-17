×
Alyssa Milano Blossoms in Floral Dress & Platforms with Daughter Elizabella Dylan in Chunky Loafers at MIPCOM

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Alyssa Milano and daughter Elizabella arrive at the Hollywood Reporter Women photocall
Lisa Bonnet and Zoe Kravitz
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
Alyssa Milano bloomed at MIPCOM Cannes’ annual Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch, co-hosted by A+E Networks and The Hollywood Reporter. The “Charmed” actress arrived at the event, which took place at the Majestic Hotel this morning, in florals and accompanied by her 8-year-old daughter, Elizabella Dylan.

Milano wore a Paco Rabanne dress to the event. The long-sleeve button-up ensemble featured a vibrant floral pattern. The botanical design featured a chromatic color scheme as its blossoms entailed aqua blue, lavender, fiery red, and gargoyle grey hues. Keeping with a vivid palette, she opted for a pair of gold chandelier earrings that comprised emerald gemstones adorned in a sun-like arrangement throughout the piece.

Cannes Actress Alyssa Milano and daughter Elizabella arrive at the Hollywood Reporter Women photocall during Mip Com Cannes. 17 Oct 2022 Pictured: Alyssa-Milano-and-daughter-Elizabella. Photo credit: Pixmedia/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA908683_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actress Alyssa Milano and daughter Elizabella arrive at the Hollywood Reporter Women photocall during MIPCOM in Cannes on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Pixmedia/ MEGA Agency
She coupled the statement accessory with more minimalist ones, wearing two sets of stud earrings, a delicate gold necklace with a single charm at its center, and silver and gold bands on each hand. Milano parted her hair in the center and combined glittery gold eyeshadow with a rose-pigmented gloss.

Milano’s asymmetrical hemline dress revealed her standout choice of noir-toned platform boots. The shoe comprised a dramatic midsole, a block heel, and a rounded toe cap.

Cannes Actress Alyssa Milano and daughter Elizabella arrive at the Hollywood Reporter Women photocall during Mip Com Cannes. 17 Oct 2022 Pictured: Alyssa-Milano-and-daughter-Elizabella. Photo credit: Pixmedia/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA908683_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Alyssa Milano and daughter Elizabella arrive at the Hollywood Reporter Women photocall during MIPCOM in Cannes on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Pixmedia/ MEGA Agency
Daughter Elizabella wore a long-sleeve white top, a black leather dress with two oversize pockets, and matching chunky loafers to complete her look. She posed with her mom sporting her adorable pigtail buns.

When it comes to footwear, Milano has worn similar elevated shoe designs, coordinating with her outfit’s tone. On MIPCOM’s opening day, she slipped into boots by R13, a label she has frequented in the past, such as for this year’s German Comic Con in April, where she wore a laced, platform boot style from the brand with R13 jeans, a navy Frame blazer, and an Alice + Olivia bodysuit.

For the Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party, the “Brazen” actress stepped out in prismatic Dr. Marten combat boots with shimmery silver laces woven throughout each shoe’s six-eyelet composition and lug soles. She coupled her sleek footwear choice with a light pink ruffle-sleeved Zimmerman dress and a similarly hued handbag.

