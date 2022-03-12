×
Allyson Felix Is Pretty in Pink Suit With Shorts & Metallic Sandals for Time’s Women of the Year Gala

By Jacorey Moon
Allyson Felix
Allyson Felix poses in pink for the Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The seven-time Olympic track and field gold medalist attended the star-studded event while posing on the pink carpet.

Felix went with an oversized pink short suit. The jacket had structured shoulders and a boxy disposition. Underneath, she went with a pink bandeau. On the lower half, her shorts were slightly flowy and featured a high-waist design.

Allyson Felix, Time Women of the Year Awards, pink, sandals, metallic, March 8 2022
Allyson Felix arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8, 2022 at Spago.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Allyson Felix, Time Women of the Year Awards, pink, sandals, metallic, March 8 2022
Allyson Felix arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

To ground everything, she went with a pair of silver metallic strappy sandals. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and crossover straps that came up to her calves.

Formerly a Nike athlete, last year Felix created her own sneaker brand, Saysh.

“I didn’t know that there was such a huge issue with women not being involved in the process of making shoes,” said Felix in an interview with She Knows. “As a professional runner, [to know that] the shoes I’m wearing are not made for women, that’s crazy. How is that still happening? So it was very intentional that a woman would engineer the shoe, that our designer would be a woman. When you look on the tongue, you see Tiffany’s signature, you see Natalie Candrian, our designer’s signature. You see my signature.”

Allyson Felix, Time Women of the Year Awards, pink, sandals, metallic, March 8 2022
A closer look at Allyson Felix’s silver metallic sandals.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In May 2019, Felix spoke out about Nike not offering maternity protections and how negotiations were necessary for future generations of athletes.

“It was a really challenging experience for me. And [it was] just a really hard period of my life. I had to really come to a place where I was willing to take on the consequences and to speak publicly about what was happening, not for my benefit, but for the other women who were going to come after me, and hopefully, they would have a different experience,” said the Olympian.

The Time Women of the Year Gala spotlights female leaders in the fields of business, entertainment and more who are championing inclusivity and equitability. This year’s list of honorees included Amal Clooney, Kerry Washington, MJ Rodriguez, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Adena Friedman, Amanda Nguyen, Jennie Joseph, Sherrilyn Ifill, Tracy Chou and Zahra Joya.

