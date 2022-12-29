Allison Williams Gets Fiery in Red Leather Suit & Platform Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Allison Williams stopped by Universal Studios in Los Angeles for an exclusive interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Alongside Betty Henderson and Folake Olowofoyeku, the actress discussed her newest role as Gemma, a doctor fighting a robot of her own creation, in the highly anticipated film “M3GAN.” Her interview will air on Jan. 6, when the sci-fi movie will hit the theaters.

The “Get Out” actress looked fiery in a red leather matching set as she spoke with Kelly Clarkson. She wore a plunging button-down vest with gold buttons. She layered the top with a sleek blazer and paired it with slim trousers.

Folake Olowofoyeku, Allison Williams, and Betty Henderson visit “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in Universal City, California on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Williams opted for silver-toned jewelry modeling a variety of rings and a pair of hoops. The actress kept her honey-brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a brown eye and a deep pink lip.

The actress completed the look with a pair of black pumps. The patent leather heels featured a rounded toe and a platform sole. The boost of height was supported by a gold block heel that was at least 4 inches tall.

Allison Williams visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in Universal City, California on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

After taking a short break from red carpet appearances, the “Horizon Line” actress made a sparkling comeback in a crystal-dipped silver gown for the film’s premiere in Hollywood earlier this month.

Williams is usually seen in chic footwear. For formal occasions, the actress prefers to slip into a pair of pointed-toe pumps, platforms and heeled sandals in a variety of colors and textures. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from sharp silhouettes from labels like Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, Williams favors casual styles like flats or sneakers from brands like Chanel or Keds. The actress has stayed a consistent figure in the fashion industry sitting in front row at fashion shows for Christian Dior, Michael Kors, and Ralph Lauren.