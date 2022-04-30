Allison Williams Puts a Runway-Worthy Spin on Preppy Style in Ombré Feathered Skirt & Towering Platforms at CinemaCon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Noted for her uber-chic fashion-forward style, Allison Williams knows how to dress for a special appearance — and when to kick things up a notch. The 34-year-old actress recently stepped out at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday to promote the upcoming sci-fi thriller “M3GAN.” For the notable industry event, Williams decided to take a style risk, putting a runway spin on her usual preppy style.

Allison Williams at CinemaCon. CREDIT: AP

For her time on stage at CinemaCon, the “Girls” and “Get Out” actress wore a heavy-weight black blouse with voluminous sleeves and a high boatneck neckline. She paired the attention-grabbing top with a red-to-black ombré feathered skirt that hit mid-calf. The two statement pieces were by the brand Aliette, which is known for exaggerated silhouettes and straight-off-the-runway fashion.

Allison Williams at CinemaCon. CREDIT: AP

To add a classic feel to the bold look, Williams paired the blouse and skirt with elegant T-strap black stiletto heels, pulling her hair back into an elegant swept updo. The shoes featured a thick platform. The star kept her makeup quite minimal for the occasion, as well as keeping her accessories muted. To accompany the look, Williams only wore small hoop earrings, a few statement gold rings.

Allison Williams at CinemaCon. CREDIT: AP

At the industry convention, Williams spoke about the upcoming release of “M3GAN,” which is slated to hit theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Notably, CinemaCon marked Williams’ first public appearance since becoming a mom this past winter. The actress and her boyfriend Alexander Dreymon had a baby boy named Arlo some months ago, a fact which was only just announced earlier this week.

