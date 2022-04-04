×
Alison Brie Roars ‘Into the Wild’ in 6-Inch Block Heels & Glittering Blazer for ‘Today’ Show

By Allie Fasanella
Alison Brie stopped by the “Today” show on Monday in New York to chat about her new Apple TV+ show “Roar,” and donned a chic look complete with sky-high heels for the appearance.

The former “Glow” star dressed in a sparkling pale purple cropped blazer and matching mini skirt paired with sheer black stockings and white leather Giuseppe Zanotti “Bebe” pumps featuring a towering 6.2-inch heel and a chunky 2.3-inch platform. The silhouette, which is also available in black, features a sleek square toe and ankle strap fastening. Brie also carried a white top handle bag that coordinated with her shoes.

alison brie, white platform pumps, mini skirt, cropped blazer, black stockings
Alison Brie arrives at NBC Studios in New York City on April 4, 2022 wearing a light pink suit with black stockings and sky-high white platform pumps.
The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her stylish look, captioning a few photos: “Back at it! I’ve been re-released into the wild to talk about ROAR!! First up some hotel room timer photos with a couple Giuseppe’s & some purple sparkle ✨✨✨ #roar @appletvplus.” Brie works with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, whose other celebrity clients include Anne Hathaway, Lana Condor, Juno Temple, Beanie Feldstein and Thandiwe Newton.

white platform pumps, alison brie
A closer look at Alison Brie wearing white platform pumps featuring a sky-high heel and square toe courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti while in NYC on April 4, 2022.
Step into platform heels for a sleek finish.

