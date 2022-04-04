Alison Brie Roars ‘Into the Wild’ in 6-Inch Block Heels & Glittering Blazer for ‘Today’ Show

Alison Brie stopped by the “Today” show on Monday in New York to chat about her new Apple TV+ show “Roar,” and donned a chic look complete with sky-high heels for the appearance.

The former “Glow” star dressed in a sparkling pale purple cropped blazer and matching mini skirt paired with sheer black stockings and white leather Giuseppe Zanotti “Bebe” pumps featuring a towering 6.2-inch heel and a chunky 2.3-inch platform. The silhouette, which is also available in black, features a sleek square toe and ankle strap fastening. Brie also carried a white top handle bag that coordinated with her shoes.

Alison Brie arrives at NBC Studios in New York City on April 4, 2022 wearing a light pink suit with black stockings and sky-high white platform pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her stylish look, captioning a few photos: “Back at it! I’ve been re-released into the wild to talk about ROAR!! First up some hotel room timer photos with a couple Giuseppe’s & some purple sparkle ✨✨✨ #roar @appletvplus.” Brie works with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, whose other celebrity clients include Anne Hathaway, Lana Condor, Juno Temple, Beanie Feldstein and Thandiwe Newton.

A closer look at Alison Brie wearing white platform pumps featuring a sky-high heel and square toe courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti while in NYC on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

Step into platform heels for a sleek finish.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Coperni platform-sole sandals, $506; farfetch.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Chillin Platform Mary Jane Pump, $180; nordstrom.com



CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Pump, $70; dsw.com