Alicia Silverstone Goes Back to Basics in Leggings and Sporty Sneakers for a Hike With Her Dog

Alicia Silverstone went out for a jog and took her dog along for the workout.

The actress worked up a sweat in Los Angeles on Tuesday in a casual but cute ensemble. Silverstone wore a yellow tee with a tie in the front, giving the plain shirt some dimension.

Alicia Silverstone walking her dog. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The shirt has a loose, boyfriend fit with wide sleeves and a rounded neckline. Its color, as well as the tie detailing on the hem, are important details that make the outfit interesting.

The “Clueless” actress wore black leggings, a closet staple, and kept her hair up and out of her face in a messy top bun.

Silverstone dons dark sneakers for her hike. Yet another closet staple, the sporty sneakers are just as comfortable and casual as the leggings and T-shirt.

Black sneakers go with just about anything and make for a chic yet sporty addition to almost any outfit. They also offer the wearer much-needed mobility, especially when taking hiking trips or on a jog.

The ensemble lends itself to multiple scenarios because of its versatility and comfort.

Alicia Silverstone walking her dog. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

