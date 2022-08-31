Alicia Keys Gets Romantic In a Bird Print Maxi Dress and Golden Tory Burch Slides While on Vacation

Alicia Keys took a vacation, the songstress posing for a quick photoshoot on her Instagram yesterday with a scenic view behind her in head to toe Tory Burch. Snapping outfit shots, Keys stood before a rocky landscape, followed by a grand room where the New York native modeled a white maxi dress featuring a mirrored colorful bird pattern in light blue and yellow.

The long sleeve featured a cascading skirt and mock neck that dipped slightly, adding risk to the avian-inspired garment. The “Girl On Fire” singer’s lengthy summer wears was brought inwards at the waist to give the piece shape, while the rest of the dress was rather oversized and lax in comparison.

Keys accessorized sparingly with a dainty gold chain necklace and statement hoops that had the songwriter shining in every photo. The former “The Voice” coach wore her black hair slicked back into a romantic braid that cascaded down her shoulder and her back, the styling complementary of Key’s equally picturesque attire.

Keeping it simple, the mom of two slipped into golden slides embellished with the Tory Burch logo. Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks.

Keys typically opts for chic boots, versatile pumps and breezy sandals that range in color and style. When she’s working the stage, the songstress often opts for statement boots with exaggerated pointed toes that sharpen the outfit up, while offering a pop of color. The “Diary” singer is certainly no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Levi’s and Tiffany & Co.

