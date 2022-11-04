Alicia Keys Brings Futuristic Style to Holiday Season in Metallic Tracksuit & Sparkling Pumps for ‘December Back 2 June’ Music Video

Alicia Keys debuted her first-ever holiday album today on Apple Music. Entitled “Santa Baby”, the record is also her first project under her new label Alicia Keys Records.

To celebrate the new project and kick off the holiday season, the singer shared the music video for her new single, “December Back 2 June.”

In the video, Keys is seen wearing a fitted black crew neck crop top underneath the jacket of a metallic silver tracksuit. The futuristic ensemble featured metallic pants with a side slit fastened by a zipper closure.

Keys paired the look with silver-toned jewelry with hoops and a diamond ring.

As she completed the look, the singer slipped into a pair of sparkling pumps. The black pointed-toe shoes by Michael Kors were covered in crystal embellishments. The stilettos brought height to the look with at least 4-inch heels.

Keys styled her dark brown hair in a unique bubble braid look that was accessorized with white barrettes. The singer as usual kept her makeup very minimal with simple winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

The Grammy-winning artist is known for her versatile style. Throughout her long and successful career, Keys has been seen in everything from a sophisticated blazer to a street-style varsity jacket. For her footwear, she gravitates towards chic boots, platform pumps and strappy sandals. She loves to get experimental with vibrant colors and textured fabrics. When she’s performing on stage, Keys likes to slip into a pair of exaggerated boots with knee-high length or embellished patterns.

