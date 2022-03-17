Alicia Keys Serves Y2K Street Style With Purple Sweatsuit, Vibrant Yellow Top & White Sneakers

Alicia Keys spotted at Lincoln Center by Columbus Circle with Frank Ntilikina in New York on March 16, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alicia Keys revived her early Y2K street style aesthetic with a cozy outfit. The R&B songstress was spotted leaving Lincoln Center by Columbus Circle in New York City on Wednesday.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer looked cool and casual as she waved to fans outside of the building. Keys opted for a relaxed look. She wore a loose-fitting purple sweatsuit that included a full zip hoodie. The “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker teamed the soft fleece with a vibrant yellow top.

Alicia Keys stops for fans at Lincoln Center by Columbus Circle in New York City on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Keys paired her top with matching high-waist wide-leg pants. The pianist pulled up dark locs up into a high bun and accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings. She opted for her signature minimal makeup to continue with a causal vibe.

Alicia Keys stops for fans at Lincoln Center by Columbus Circle in New York City on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, the chart-topping musician rounded everything out with a pair of fresh white sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. Earlier this month, she put on quite the display while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Keys stepped out in a neon green Zhivago dress. The long-sleeve mock neck garment was complete with pointy shoulder pads and outlined with nylon pipping around the neck, on the shoulders and the waist. She elevated the moment with green sparkly knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and a thin brown stiletto heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1, $100.