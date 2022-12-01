Alicia Keys Puts Sparkling Spin On Varsity Jacket in 6-Inch Heels for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Alicia Keys shined while performing onstage at the 90th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in New York City on Nov. 29. The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special broadcasted live on NBC on Nov. 30.

Keys put a sparkling spin on casual attire for her appearance. The Grammy Award-winning singer wore a cropped black and white varsity jacket with a pair of glittery high-waist pants. Sticking to her personal style aesthetic, she accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and styled her hair in large twists and left the ends undone.

Alicia Keys performs during the 90th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Completing the musician’s look was a towering set of patent platform pumps. The silhouette had a solid, chunky outsole and sat atop a 6-inch stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

The “You Don’t Know My Name” artist is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy. Also, Keys has also starred in campaigns for Stella McCartney, Levi’s and Tiffany & Co.

