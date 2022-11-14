Alicia Keys Revises Y2K Style With Braids & Graphic Printed Maxi Skirt at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and its Director Kim Sajet welcomed some of the biggest entertainers and luminaries from across the country to Washington for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala on Nov. 12.

Alicia Keys took an edgy approach to style for the event, posing for photos in a leather crop top that included a square neckline and ruched detailing on the shoulders. The Grammy Award-winning singer teamed the top with a graphic printed maxi skirt that had a wide waistband and slightly ruffled hem.

Alicia Keys attends the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12, 2022 in Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Portra

L-R) Clive Davis and Alicia Keys attend the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12, 2022 in Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Portra

Taking inspiration from her style during the early aughts, the “Fallin'” songstress styled her hair in a curly updo and let long braids with beads frame her face. Keys accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and rounded out the look with soft glam.

Unfortunately, the length of her skirt didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it is likely that Keys completed her look with statement sandals, sharp boots or chunky platforms.

(L-R) Alicia Keys and Clive Davis attend the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Portra

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

The “You Don’t Know My Name” artist is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy. Also, Keys has also starred in campaigns for Stella McCartney, Levi’s and Tiffany & Co.

PHOTOS: Alicia Keys’-Inspired Baby Style