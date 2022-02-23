Alicia Keys Serves a Monochromatic Moment in Miami With Neon Yellow Leggings and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Alicia Keys arrives at a hotel in Miami, FL with her husband, Swizz Beatz and their children on February 22, 2022.

On Tuesday, Alicia Keys was spotted at a hotel in Miami, FL with her husband, Swizz Beatz and their two children. The Grammy Award-winning singer was one of the many the stars to touchdown in the city for Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening event at the Miami’s LoanDepot Park stadium.

Keys was one of the guest performers at Ye’s event. Both West and Keys appear on rapper, Fivio Foreign’s recently released single “City of Gods,” which was performed at last night’s show.

Prior to her performance, the sultry songstress arrived in a vibrant ensemble that was fitting for the Miami weather. Keys served a serious monochromatic moment in a full neon yellow outfit. The “You Don’t Know My Name” artist was unmissable in a long yellow hooded rain coat that she wore over a plunging crop top. She paired her top with high-waisted Adidas leggings, which included three black stripes on each sides of her thigh.

Keys let her outfit do all of the talking, so she slicked her dark locs back into a bun and accessorized with chunky gold earrings and dark shades.

To ground everything, the pianist tied her look together with pointy yellow pumps. The sleek silhouette included a sharp pointed-toe and a 6-inch heel.

When it comes to fashion, Keys is known for wearing pieces that are comfy and fun. Showcased throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, printed separates, functional activewear, intricate outerwear and extravagantly decorated garments. The “Diary” singer is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy. Also, Keys has also starred in campaigns for Stella McCartney, Levi’s and Tiffany & Co. On the footwear front, she typically opts for chic boots, versatile pumps and breezy sandals.