Alicia Keys Storms the Stage in Black Cape Dress With Gold Shoulders at Jubilee Concert Party at the Palace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alicia Keys made a statement on the stage at the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace.

Alicia Keys performs onstage during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022, in London, England. Keys performed some of her hit songs like, “Superwoman” and “Empire State Of Mind”.

Alicia Keys at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022, in London. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA The “Girl On Fire” singer wore an all-black ensemble. The star began her performance seated at a grand piano, traveling the stage in a lengthy boxy black gown with a straight-across neckline. Overtop the boxy dress, Keys wore a black cape embellished with gold detailing on both shoulders. Keys played on the gold theme with her accessories, popping on large gold hoops, and speckling her updo with gold as well. While the shoes are hidden under the hem, based on her previous style cues, the star seems to favor a pointy pump. Regardless of what the star was wearing, Keys owned the night.

Alicia Keys at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022, in London. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA