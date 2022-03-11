Alicia Keys Glows In Neon Green Midi Dress & Glittery Knee-High Boots on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Alicia Keys was a scene in a green yesterday while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The 15-time Grammy Award-winning songstress stopped by the late-night talk show to discuss the moment she learned that she is the number one certified Female R&B artist of the Millennium. Keys told Fallon that her husband, Swizz Beatz, was actually the one to break the news to her.

“My husband actually surprised me with it. Somehow he got the news first. I was washing dishes in the kitchen and he comes up over to me with the camera and he’s always on his phone trying to get some type of video. And he has the camera over my face and goes, “So how do you feel?” “And he’s like what do you feel like right now?” I’m just like I’m soapy, I don’t know. And he finally breaks the news to me,” Keys said.

The “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker further revealed that she will be going on tour in the summer. For the visit, Keys was bursting with vibrant colors. The pianist wore a neon green Zhivago dress. The long-sleeve mock neck garment was complete with pointy shoulder pads and outlined with nylon pipping around the neck, on the shoulders and the waist.

As for accessories, she let her dress do all of the talking by only adding statement gold hoop earrings. She opted for her signature minimal makeup look and pulled her dark tresses up into a bun.

The chart-topping musician elevated the moment in a pair of green sparkly knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and thin brown stiletto heel.

Keys is known for having a fun and cozy fashion aesthetic. Last month, she was spotted out in Miami in an electrifying ensemble. The “How Come You Don’t Call Me” singer was heading to Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening event at the Miami’s LoanDepot Park stadium. Keys served a serious monochromatic moment in a full neon yellow outfit that consisted of a long yellow hooded rain coat that she wore over a plunging crop top. She paired her top with high-waist Adidas leggings and pointy yellow pumps.