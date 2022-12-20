Alicia Keys Delivers Mysterious Glamour in Crystal-Embellished Mask & Chainmail Top for Holiday Masquerade Ball

Alicia Keys is spreading some holiday cheer to her fans this season. The Grammy Award-winning singer is bringing her first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball to Apple Music on Dec. 21. The virtual event will also be available to stream on Apple Music’s TikTok account for the first time ever. The Masquerade ball will include music from Keys’ new holiday album, “Santa Baby” and appearances by JVKE and Jon Batiste.

On Monday, Keys took to Instagram to confirm the news. The chart-topping musician uploaded a series of carousel-style images, where she appears in dazzling fashion.

“The mystery! The excitement! The magic of the Masquerade ball is a dream I’ve been dreaming for so long! AND it’s happening on December 21st!! The fantasy of creating a surreal moment. That allows you to loose yourself, leave your troubles and just be wrapped up in the safety of the Rhythm and melody is exactly what’s happening! Slip into the steam live on @applemusic and @tiktok !!The first time it’s EVER happened! Put this on your to do!! Get your fits! Your masks and your friends and escape with me!!” Keys wrote under the photos.

In the photos Keys wore a sleek form-fitting long-sleeve black jumpsuit that was held together by a satin sash. The garment wrapped tightly around her waist and draped on both sides of her waist. The “Un-Thinkable” artist completed her look with a crystal-embellished chainmail top.

In true Masquerade fashion Keys accessorized with a diamond face mask that included dangling chains at the bottom. She also added small dainty earrings. To place more emphasis on her look, the pianist styled her hair in a braided bun and added soft makeup.

The angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she rounded out the look with pointed-toe pumps or towering heels.

Alicia Keys appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Dec. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

