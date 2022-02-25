Alexandra Daddario Dresses Up a Classic Black Dress Silhouette Ahead of the SAG Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Actress Alexandra Daddario showed up to the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards Media Preview Day on Thursday night in L.A., in a classic silhouette that had heads turning.

The starlet stood tall in a lengthy sleeveless black turtleneck dress. Daddario attended the party ahead of the SAG Awards, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET and features some of Hollywood’s most prominent stars. The event will take place at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

Alexandra Daddario at the SAG party. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Alexandra Daddario’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

On Thursday, Daddario accessorized with a chunk black bracelet.

Daddario slipped into some black shoes with a simple heel. The simplicity of the look was a welcomed change from the regular glitz and glamour of the red carpet. A black dress can be the perfect way to dress up or down. The simple silhouette is versatile and pairs practically with everything from flats to heels. The high neck is modest but not overly so, kept sexy with the lack of sleeves. The look is quite matte, save for some shiny jewelry here and there. The dress marries red carpet style with simple silhouettes, proving that sometimes simple is best.

Daddario had her breakthrough portraying Annabeth Chase in the “Percy Jackson” film series. She has since starred as Paige in “Hall Pass,” Heather Miller in “Texas Chainsaw 3D,” Blake Gaines in “San Andreas,” Summer Quinn in “Baywatch,” and Alexis Butler in “We Summon the Darkness”. She has also appeared on “The White Lotus” with famous faces like Sydney Sweeney and everyone’s favorite Jennifer Coolidge.

