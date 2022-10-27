×
Alexandra Daddario Updates Menswear Style in Michael Kors Suit & Crocodile Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Launch Party

By Joce Blake
Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Launch Of The Lock Collection
Alexandra Daddario meant business at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. The “White Lotus” actress showed up at the event in a suit from Michael Kors’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Daddario layered the double-breasted blazer atop a matching tailored top and paired the set with matching trousers, completing her menswear-inspired look. To complement the natural tones, the New York-bred star threw on statement earrings in gold to match her new Lock bracelets from Tiffany & Co. Her brunette locks were modishly styled to the back, pairing ideally with her natural makeup.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Alexandra Daddario attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Alexandra Daddario attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

The “White Lotus” star’s choice of footwear: Jimmy Choo’s Love pumps. The actress chose a wild version of the shoes, with a crocodile finish in caramel, that perfectly paired with her outfit. The pumps featured 3.5-inch heels, slightly elevating her ensemble.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

