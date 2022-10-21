Alexandra Daddario Looks Classically Chic in Black Ruched Dress & Pointy Pumps at Lady Gaga’s Dom Pérignon Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Alexandra Daddario attended Lady Gaga’s party to celebrate the release of two limited edition bottles of Dom Pérignon held at the Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles last night. Daddario was dressed in black down to her feet, making a sleek statement upon her arrival.
“The White Lotus” star donned a black floor-length gown with a classic silhouette. The dress featured a risk-taking plunging neckline, a gathered midsection, a touched top, and an a-line skirt. The loose fabric worked with the New York native’s form, emphasizing areas while shielding others.
The skirt, which was also gathered and draped in a way that mimicked running water, featured a small front-facing slit that parted and gave way to the actress’ shoes. Daddario wore chunky gold geometric bracelets stacked up and gilded hoops to match. The 36-year-old wore her long brown hair slicked back and out of her face in a gathered up-do and kept her makeup on the natural side.
Choosing a classic option, Daddario sported sleek black pumps with sharp thin heels and pointed, prominent toes. The style of shoe worked to streamline the all-black ensemble, hence the pointed toes, elongating the silhouette.
The footwear featured a slightly shiny finish that created a visually interesting textural element although subdued. The understated shoes, much like the outfit, offer a simple but stylish approach to formal dressing, each piece playing a vital part in rounding out the whole ensemble in a neat and tidy fashion.
Lady Gaga’s collaboration, which is available for purchase online on the Don Pérignon website, stressed freedom of creativity, showcased in the rippling design on both the Rosé Vintage and the Vintage bottles. Partygoers included Billy Porter, Alexandra Daddario and Anderson Paak among others.
