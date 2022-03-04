Alexa Demie Plays With Proportions in a Baggy Blue Tracksuit and White Pointed-Toe Booties During Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alexa Demie makes loungewear chic.

The “Euphoria” star was spotted on Thursday while leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. For the outfit, Demie wore a baggy blue tracksuit that featured white panels on the sleeves for a stylish touch. The coat came to the middle of her thighs and had puffy sleeves. On the lower half, her pants were oversized and had a wide-leg cut.

For accessories, she wore a pair of sleek black cat-eye sunglasses for a trendy feel. And for her hair, she wore her black tresses in a short style that feels fashion-forward and had a finger-parted bang.

Alexa leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

To complete everything, Demie opted for a pair of white pointed-toe booties that incorporated a metallic heel for extra pizazz. The boots had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a slick appearance due to their patent leather uppers.

A closer look at Alexa Demie’s white pointy booties. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Demie’s style, she tends to fancy fashion-forward and modern silhouettes. For example, on her Instagram feed, we see pictures of her wearing slouchy button-ups and intricate leatherwear that showcase her penchant for mixing textures. Also, she has a fondness for a variety of shoe silhouettes like pointy-toe boots, slick sandals and functional sneakers that ground her outfits nicely.

Demie has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for MAC. She also collaborated on three custom looks that added a trendy edge to her press runs for the HBO-hit series “Euphoria.”

Click through the gallery to see Demie’s sleekest fashion moments over the years.

Put on a pair of white boots for a streamlined appearance.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Wandler Marine Lambskin Ankle Booties, $620.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie, $595.