Alexa Demie Updates Audrey Hepburn’s Classic Dress With a Y2K Twist at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Alexa Demie looked elegant as she arrived at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party yesterday. The event was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles yesterday night with a star-studded list of attendees.

Having dinner with Tiffany’s, Demie channeled Audrey Hepburn’s classic dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” giving it a proper Y2K update. The “Euphoria” star wore a black Balenciaga velvet gown to the event, keeping the straps falling off the shoulder. Her ensemble featured a corset top. Corsets had a moment in the 2000s, with every star from Beyoncé to Madonna wearing them on red carpets and at awards shows. The style has recently regained popularity with the Y2K aesthetic taking over the fashion world.

Alexa Demie attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

To complete her black look, Demie accessorized with a Tiffany & Co set that featured a diamond choker and sparkling dangle earrings.

Demie’s footwear choice was hidden under the dress but she most likely slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps or platforms to elevate her look. The star is often seen wearing stilettos with impressive heels and leather boots.

The actress kept her dark brown bob in a voluminous blowout with her glamorous makeup featuring a cut crease and a dark nude lip. Demie usually works with hair stylist Joey George and makeup artist Kali Kennedy. The beauty duo has also worked with Hailey Bieber, Barbie Ferrara, and Madonna.

Alexa Demie attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

