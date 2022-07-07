Alexa Demie Adds Eye-Catching Elements To Latex Mini Dress With Sheer Tights & Stiletto Pumps for Balenciaga’s Dinner Party

Magic was in the air at Balenciaga’s post-show celebration held at the Hotel de la Marie in Paris on Wednesday evening. Hosted by creative director Demna Gvasalia, the decadent dinner gathered fashion’s front row stars and friends of the house for a toast to the luxury label’s 51st haute couture collection. From the crystal chandeliers to the gold crown moldings, the ambiance transported guests back in time for one night only.

Alexa Demie showcased her trendy style sense arriving at the beautiful Parisian venue in a black latex mini dress. The single shoulder silhouette included ruched detailing throughout and a fitted hemline.

Alexa Demie arrives at Balenciaga’s dinner party held at Hotel de la Marine in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Alexa Demie attends Balenciaga’s dinner afterparty in Paris on July 6, 2022.

The “Euphoria” star continued with a sleek aesthetic by coordinating her ensemble with black square shades and sheer tights. Demie styled her dark tresses in an updo and rounded out the look with soft glam and a neutral pout.

The actress completed her look with a sharp set of pumps. The shoe style had an elongated pointed-toe, a wide counter for extra support and sat atop a stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Alexa Demie and Bella Hadid attend Balenciaga’s dinner party held at the Hotel de la Marine in Paris on July 6, 2022.

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

