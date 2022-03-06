Alexa Demie Goes Dark in Cropped Haircut and Hidden Heels at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Show

Alexa Demie debuted a sharp new look — hair included — at Balenciaga’s fall ’22 show at Le Bourget Halle d ‘Expositions during Paris Fashion Week. The actress joined a front row that included Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Anitta and other stars.

The “Euphoria” star posed backstage in an oversized black Balenciaga shirt worn off the shoulder, as well as a wide-leg pair of black leather pants with a layered waist cover. Adding to her look’s glamour were chunky gold earrings, a collar necklace and black leather top-handle bag. However, one of Demie’s boldest accents came from her new haircut, which featured a shorter cut and cropped bangs.

Alexa Demie attends Balenciaga’s fall ’22 show at Le Bourget Halle d ‘Expositions in Le Bourget, France on March 6. CREDIT: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

When it came to shoes, Demie appeared to wear a pair of pointed-toe heels. Though the style was mostly hidden beneath her pants’ wide legs, the set did feature black uppers with a leather texture. The style further streamlined Demie’s outfit from its color and texture, while providing it with a sharp finish.

Related Salma Hayek Gives Layers a Twist with Sharp Boots at Balenciaga's Fall 2022 Show At Balenciaga, Demna Sends a Powerful -- and Deeply Personal -- Message to Ukrainian Refugees Loewe's Balloon Heels and Bag Boots Take Fall 2022 Fashion On A Surreal Twist

A closer look at Demie’s heels. CREDIT: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

In the years since her career began, Demie’s been seen in bold dresses by Bevza, Anka and Angelina Colarusso. She also favors romantic gothic gowns by Giambattista Valli and Rodarte. Though Demie’s occasionally been spotted in black pumps, stiletto-heeled strappy sandals are clearly her shoes of choice. Occasionally, she’ll don a set with platform soles.

Designer Demna Gvasalia dedicated Balenciaga’s fall ’22 fashion show to Ukraine in his show notes, which were accompanied by yellow and blue T-shirts mimicking the country’s national colors. Though the set resembled a snowy Arctic tundra and was originally conceived as a commentary on climate change, Demna told WWD that the models’ struggles against the elements were more personal, relating to his childhood experiences as a Georgian refugee.

“[It] has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” he wrote. “Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion.”

He concluded, “The show needs no explanation. It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”

Discover Demie’s sleekest looks over the years in the gallery.