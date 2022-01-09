‘Euphoria’ Star Alexa Demie’s Sleekest Fashion Moments Over the Years

HBO Max drama “Euphoria” brought Alexa Demie — and her daring sense of style — into the spotlight. Ahead of the show’s season 2 premiere, we’re looking back at the star’s sleekest fashion moments over the years.
In the several years since her career began, Demie’s never shied away from wearing bold or feminine dresses on the red carpet. In recent years, her ensembles have included more risqué details like cutouts, thong straps and corset bodices from brands like Bevza, Anka and Angelina Colarusso. However, she also favors romantic gothic looks, as evident in voluminous gowns she’s previously worn from Giambattista Valli and Rodarte.
Though Demie’s occasionally been spotted in black pumps, heeled sandals are clearly her shoes of choice. The star often wears pairs in black or nude tones, with the occasional pop of metallics, with stiletto heels and strappy silhouettes. Occasionally, she’ll don a set with platform soles.
At the LA Film Festival screening of “Brigsby Bear” in June 2017, Demie wore a white tulle minidress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. The romantic piece was paired with thick gold hoop earrings and black leather pumps.
For the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” in Hollywood in June 2019, Demie donned a slick snake-printed bodycon dress by Anka. The glove-sleeved number gained a slick edge from a backless silhouette, as well as built-in thong straps covered in crystals. Demie paired the piece with sparkly earrings and strappy black sandals.
While attending the “Waves” premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada in September 2019, Demie hit the red carpet in a yellow silk Bevza gown. The star’s bustier number was worn with a thick sparkly choker and layered jewelry, evoking a pure early 2000’s vibe—similarly to outfits worn by her “Euphoria” character Maddy Perez.
Demie’s penchant for long, voluminous gowns at formal events continued in February 2020 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party. The actress wore a sheer black Giambattista Valli gown for the occasion, which featured a floral lace skirt and massive puffed sleeves.
