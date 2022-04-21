Alexa Demie Channels the ’70s in Flowy Glittery Dress & Pumps at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Event

Alexa Demie tackles Old Hollywood Glamour modernly. The “Waves” actress posed on the black carpet of the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing a striking look suitable for the event filled with the trendsetting cast.

Alexa Demie at the Euphoria FYC Event in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Alexa Demie at the Euphoria FYC Event in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

For the outfit, Demie donned a flowy black vintage Norman Norell metallic floor-length dress. The gown twinkled in the light and had a high neckline that felt ‘70s-inspired and had dramatic billowing sleeves when she lifted her arms, which Demie didn’t shy away from displaying. The garment was sheer and slightly showed Demie’s undergarments, which aligns with the current edgy trend.

She pulled her short hair into a sleek style that had a wet appearance and channeled Josephine Baker and other celebs from the 1920s beauty trends.

Alexa Demie at the Euphoria FYC Event in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the design essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Although Demie’s shoes got covered up by her long hemline, in some shots, a pair of black pointed-toe pumps peeked out from underneath.

Demie has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for MAC. She also collaborated on three custom looks that added a trendy edge to her press runs for the HBO-hit series “Euphoria.”

Euphoria For Your Consideration found the majority of the “Euphoria” cast at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to promote the HBO Max drama. The occasion included a panel moderated by star Colman Domingo, featuring discussions with stars Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira and Eric Dane. The event also featured a screening of the show’s episode “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.”

