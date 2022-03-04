Alessandra Ambrosio Dons Velvet Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps for Revolve Social Club Opening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads at Revolve’s event.

The model attended the opening of the Revolve Social Club on Thursday evening in L.A. The star-studded event featured other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Angus Cloud, to name a few. Ambrosio stunned in an aquamarine colored jumpsuit. The velvet frock featured a matching belt and a deep v-neck. Ambrosio added earrings and a necklace to her look and carried a dark green, crocodile, top-handle bag across her shoulder.

Ambrosio in LA on March 3. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The designer added simple heels to her look with a pair of nude pumps. Her suede heels included a pointed toe and a thin heel reaching toughly 4 inches in height.

Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021, when live events started happening again. The timeless shoe style often streamlines any ensemble with its sleek silhouette and often-daring heel heights. In addition to Ambrosio, celebrities such as Faith Hill, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin.

A closer look at Ambrosio’s heels. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Ambrosio’s personal style consists of activewear and boho-chic pieces. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses on the daily. As for footwear, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel will likely step out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

