Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Workout-Sleek in Mesh Sports Bra, Leggings & Nike Air Max Sneakers With Daughter

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio was accompanied by her daughter Anja Mazur yesterday in Los Angeles on a stroll. Ambrosio stepped out in an attire made out of all-white athleisure for the day.

Ambrosio had on a white sports bra with thin straps and a mesh peekaboo feature under her bust. The bra had a thick band underneath for support as well.

CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

To accompany the top, she wore doubled necklaces of both gold and silver. The gold necklace had a tighter choker fitting, while she had a looser silver necklace with a pendant. Her midriff was exposed as she wore a pair of high-waisted sweatpants. The fit of the pants appeared like leggings, but there was a baggy silhouette at the end as she rolled the fabric over her calves, letting the sun hit her ankles.

She accessorized with black sunglasses featuring a translucent framing. Ambrosio wore her hair in a messy up-do as her two front middle strands framed her forehead.

To complete the airiness of the all-white outfit, Ambrosio finished off her athleisure with a pair of white Nike Air Max 90s. These sneakers matched the athletic aesthetic but also brought style because of their peculiar sole. The lace-up feature and curved details across the sneaker make it an interesting choice for many different casual attires. What works for this outfit as well is that even though the model took a stroll, these sneakers can be used to perform actual workout tasks.

CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Her daughter completely contrasted her attire with the opposite color of black. Mazur went for a more minimalistic and youthful look with identical garments to the model. Such as the black zip-up hoodie and white drawstrings, the ribbed white T-shirt, and dark cutoff shorts.

She wore her hair in a low bun with a middle part with a subtle dash of jewelry as she wore silver studs. To top it off, she wore a pair of black Vans sneakers.

