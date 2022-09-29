×
Alessandra Ambrosio Slips On Slide Sandals & Striped Crop Top with Boyfriend Richard Lee in LA

By Kristopher Fraser
Richard Lee and Alessandra Ambrosio runs errands in West Hollywood
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio went on a lovely stroll in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Richard Lee.

Ambrosio took to the streets in a crop top and matching maxi skirt with orange, black, white, and brown stripes by Aya Muse. A drawstring tassel detail accented the center of the crop top. The maxi skirt had a knee-high slit fit for a breezy Los Angeles day. For footwear to compliment this warm weather look, she went for a pair of double-strap open-toe backless sandals.

Richard Lee and Alessandra Ambrosio are seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE September 28, 2022. 28 Sep 2022 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902383_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Alessandra Ambrosio is seen in LA
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com /
She accessorized with a watch with a black band and gold rim, a chain link silver bracelet, a nail bracelet, a ring, a chain link necklace, and a small gold necklace. She also sported a white hobo tote shoulder bag by Chanel and a pair of black square frame sunglasses.

The model opted for a minimal makeup look, and she parted her hair in the center and tied it back in a bun.

Ambrosio’s boyfriend Richard Lee went for a monochromatic blue look. The male model wore a navy blue muscle T-shirt, light blue drawstring elastic waistband shorts, and blue flip-flops for the casual outing. His one accessory was his black square frame sunglasses, which coordinated well with Ambrosio’s.

Richard Lee and Alessandra Ambrosio are seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE September 28, 2022. 28 Sep 2022 Pictured: Richard Lee,Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902383_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Richard Lee and Alessandra Ambrosio seen in LA.
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com /
It has been a busy past month for Ambrosio between the film festivals and fashion month. In late August, she attended the Venice International Film Festival, where she wore an Ermanno Scervino dress for her arrival. She then jet off to New York to sport a pair of 6-inch heels to celebrate her home country Brazil’s bicentennial Independence Day. Most recently, she donned a punk rock look for Dolce & Gabbana’s runway show in Milan, where she was a front row guest. When she’s not busy making a statement with her outfits, Ambrosio is hard at work on her swimwear line Gal Floripa.

