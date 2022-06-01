Alessandra Ambrosio’s Bedazzled Blazer With Balloon Pants & Sandals Add Sparkle to Monochromatic Dressing at Omega Party in Madrid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio showcased her fashion credentials as she arrived at a photocall for an Omega event in Madrid today. The Brazilian model was clearly feeling monochrome at the moment, stepping out in an all-black ensemble.

Ambrosio’s outfit consisted of a cropped blazer that was adorned with sparkling sequins and beads that draped near the lapels of the jacket and dangled on the sleeves. She teamed the short outerwear with a plunging bralette that featured the same intricate details like her overcoat.

Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at a photocall for an Omega Event in Madrid on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel gave her glamorous vibe an edgy feel by completing her look with black balloon pants. The high-waist bottoms had a loose-fit and had a structured streamline throughout. To place more emphasis on her look, Ambrosio slicked her hair back and kept her accessories minimal, only adding thin earrings and a diamond watch.

She rounded out her look with a black sandals. The shoe style had a strap across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Strappy sandals will be one of the biggest shoe trends of the summer. The minimal silhouette ranks high in popularity because its meant to look and feel like you are not wearing any shoes at all. The most popular styles often include neutral leather or suede uppers, as well as stiletto or block heels for an added height boost.

Alessandra Ambrosio at a photocall for an Omega event in Madrid on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

Ambrosio’s personal style consists of activewear and boho-chic pieces. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses on the daily. As for footwear, the fashion designer will likely step out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

