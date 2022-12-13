Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Workout-Ready in Alo Yoga Puffer Jacket & Burgundy New Balance Sneakers

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted before a workout session in Los Angeles today. The model was clad in athletic wear and suede sneakers.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel made a sporty appearance in a dark cropped Alo Yoga puffer jacket, warming her look right up. The oversized outerwear was layered overtop a bright purple tee and paired alongside high-waisted leggings of the same shade.

Ambrosio wore her dark hair up in a high ponytail and shaded her features with black framed sunnies and purple lenses. The Brazilian star came prepared, carrying a lavender thermos and a lengthy charging cord for the occasion.

Keeping up the comfort, the model slipped into New Balance 574 Legacy “Burgundy Angora” made with burgundy suede uppers, white detailing and thick rubber soles. Ambrosio wore the rugged pair with thick white socks. The easygoing footwear allows for a range of activities with a cozy and breathable fit.

Ambrosio’s personal style consists of activewear and trend-focused items. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops, and edgy dresses on a daily. As for footwear, the fashion designer can usually be found stepping out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots, and sleek sneakers hailing from a range of designer and more affordable brands.

Ambrosio turned a completely different look at Glamour’s Women Of The Year Mexico & Latin America in Mexico City last month. The former Pink spokesperson wore a silver dress and matching pointed-toe pumps.

