Alessandra Ambrosio Soars In 6-Inch Heels & Green Dress to Celebrate Brazil’s Independence Day on Top of The Empire State Building

Alessandra Ambrosio painted the city green in honor of Brazil’s bicentennial Independence Day. The runway sensation pulled out a show-stopping ensemble and statement heels to celebrate the holiday atop the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday.
Dressed in Brazil’s signature flag colors, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed for photos at the historic building’s observation deck. Ambrosio wore a green floor-length gown that included a high neckline, ruched detailing along the bodice, a center thigh-high slit and a sharp hemline that delicately swept the floor.
To amp up her look, the supermodel accessorized with stud earrings, gold bangle bracelets and several midi rings. Ambrosio held the Brazil flag in her hand, which helped to show off green french tip manicure.
The supermodel and actress parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves. For makeup, she went with shimmering eyeshadow and glossy neutral pout.
Ambrosio continued to honor and represent her country by completing her look with strappy neon green sandals. The silhouette had a pointy outsole, criss cross straps on the toes, and was set on a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.
Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.
Ambrosio’s personal style consists of trendy activewear and boho-chic pieces. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses on the daily. As for footwear, the fashion designer will likely step out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.
