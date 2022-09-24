Alessandra Ambrosio Perfects Her Punk Rock Look in a Studded Leather Jacket and Matching Boots at Dolce & Gabbana Show in Milan

Alessandra Ambrosio sat front row at the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2023 show in Milan today. The presentation was in collaboration with social media superstar Kim Kardashian and marketed with the hashtag #CiaoKim. Ambrosio had the best seat in the house to watch the show go down, with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel dressed like a rocker chick with some serious footwear.

Dressed in all-black, the model wore a see-through long-sleeve bodysuit with a houndstooth print. The lacy one-piece was layered on top of a black bra and coordinating lacy underwear that offered the star extra coverage.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen on the front row of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: WireImage

Overtop the see-through garment, Ambrosio donned a shiny black oversized leather jacket embellished with silver spikes and studs, the grungy hardware contrasting the delicate lace detailing of the bodysuit nicely by playing with textural elements in the ensemble.

Turning up the heat, the Brazilian star zipped up black knee-high boots with sky-high heels and pointed toes. Much like her jacket, the boots were also adorned with spikes and silver studs, along with safety pins and zippers that wrapped round each leg of the impressive boots.

Ambrosio’s personal style consists of trendy activewear and boho-chic pieces. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses on the daily.

As for footwear, the fashion trendsetter will often step out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

