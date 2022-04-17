Alessandra Ambrosio Masters Boho-Chic With Brown Booties and a Lacy White Jumpsuit at Coachella 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio joined the hundreds of celebs making their way to Coachella 2022.

The Victoria’s Secret model posed before a colorful sculpture and a crowd of eager music fans, throwing up a quick peace sign to the camera. Ambrosio wore a white strappy jumpsuit with cutouts around the waist. The jumpsuit featured a structured bra top with crystal-studded straps. Underneath the model’s bust was a lacy peekaboo moment that gave bohemian chic vibes. The crystal detailing lined the lace, making it pop. The fabric near the waist became opaque, transitioning on the pants legs to that same lacy detail, making for a breezy Coachella look. Ambrosio slung a hot pink tote over her shoulder, embellished with silver eyelets, pink pom-poms and tassels. The bag is much louder than the white jumpsuit, adding a fun pop of color into the mix. The model wore pink pointed sunglasses without a thick frame and accessorized with some beaded colorful bracelets and chunky rings in different shapes and colors. Around her neck, Ambrosio wore a pink and black beaded necklace, a diamond chain link and a dainty silver necklace with a giant pendant.

While the shoes are barely visible, a hint of brown suede and a black sole can be seen. The staple shoes give the model a well-deserved rest from heels, letting the star walk around the festival grounds with ease. While some stars opt for drama and height like Emma Chamberlain, Ambrosio goes the more comfortable route. The pops of color and whimsical arm candy make for a solid outfit. The boho-chic look is classic Coachella.

