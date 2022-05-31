Alessandra Ambrosio Perfectly Pairs Barely-There Sandals With Silky Maxi Dress in Cannes

Alessandra Ambrosio has been pulling out all the stops for her looks during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. After stepping out in a stunning pink floral gown, the 41-year-old Brazilian supermodel turned two breezy separates into a matching set.

Alessandra Ambrosio spotted out in France during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted out in a soft beige outfit by Alberta Ferreti. Ambrosio’s outfit consisted a flowy maxi dress that she turned into top. The sleeveless silk garment had ruched detailing near the center, a flared hemline and delicately swept the floor as she walked. She teamed the lightweight number with wide-leg silk trousers. Designed for a polished appearance, the pants offer a tailored-style design complemented with front pleat detailing.

To give her look a luxe and glamorous finish, Ambrosio accessorized with rose gold tinted aviator sunglasses by Bvlgari, a choker necklace and dainty chain link earrings. The length of her pants allowed for a peek at her footwear, which appeared to be nude sandals that had a PVC strap across the toe.

PVC sandals re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Ambrosio’s personal style consists of activewear and boho-chic pieces. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses on the daily. As for footwear, the fashion designer will likely step out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.