Alessandra Ambrosio Is Sporty-Chic in Orange Bralette, Neutral Flowy Trousers and Gold and White Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
SPL5303578_012-head
2020
2020
2019
2019
Alessandra Ambrosio shows how to make a casual and relaxed statement in colorful, functional athleisure wear. The model was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles wearing a chic yet sporty look.

Alessandra Ambrosio in a sporty athleisure look while in Los Angeles on April 13, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio in a sporty athleisure look while in Los Angeles on April 13, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Ambrosio wore an orange bralette that had a low scoop neckline for a modern touch and also had a thick waistband to help with support. She also opted to throw on a pair of neutral-colored trousers that were flowy and made from nylon that had crinkles and slits — that zipped — up the middle of the legs towards the hems.

Ambrosio elected to carry a brown leather handbag with a shiny gold chain-link strap. She also wore a red trucker hat that had the word “Love” etched across it in white lettering and she finished her attire with a watch, a variety of bracelets, layered metallic necklaces, silver-trimmed cat-eye sunglasses and small dangling earrings.

A closer look at Alessandra Ambrosio's gold and white sneakers.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Gold and white sneakers grounded her ensemble perfectly. The shoes had white uppers that featured metallic embellishments and a translucent chunky sole, which added depth to her shoes.

Often known as “dad sneakers,” chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

When it comes to Ambrosio’s clothing tastes, she tends to fancy sophisticated and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently donned an aquamarine-colored jumpsuit coordinated with nude pointy pumps while attending the opening of the Revolve Social Club last month for a chic appearance. On red carpets, she shines in gowns from luxury brands like Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.

Ambrosio has, of course, made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Skims, Lascana, Jordache and Victoria’s Secret.

Click through the gallery to see Ambrosio’s bold style on the red carpet over the years. 

Put on a pair of shimmery sneakers for a glitzy, athletic feel.

Michael Michael Kors Muse Metallic Logo Trainer
CREDIT: Michael Kors

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Muse Metallic Logo Trainer, $99 (was $185). 

Steve Madden Possession Sneakers
CREDIT: Steve Madden
To Buy: Steve Madden Possession Sneakers, $100

Balmain White B-Bold Sneakers
CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Balmain White B-Bold Sneakers, $730

