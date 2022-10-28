Alessandra Ambrosio Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Oversized Blazer & Pointed-Toe Pumps at WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face Of The Future Celebration at The West Hollywood Edition on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. The former Victoria’s Secret angel styled a menswear-inspired ensemble embracing the ‘no-pants’ trend.

The ‘no-pants’ trend became popular in 2018 thanks to influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo, and more. Recently, Tia Mowry revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the trend in September. Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.

Ambrosio wore an oversized Max Mara double-breasted black blazer dress with a loose fit. The sleek faux-suiting moment was worn overtop polka-dotted sheer black tights that acted as a whimsical, less formal touch to the whole outfit.

Alessandra Ambrosio, wearing Max Mara, attends the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face Of The Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles.

The model carried a tan-colored clutch under her arm and accessorized with gold jewelry layered around her neck and on her fingers. Ambrosio wore her ombre hair parted in the middle, fastened in place with a golden clip, and punctuated her look with a vampy bold red lip.

Alessandra Ambrosio, wearing Max Mara, attends the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face Of The Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on October 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Max Mara

On her feet, Ambrosio coordinated with her neutral accessories the star-styling nude pointed-toe heels that streamlined the outfit and created cohesion. The heels, which stood at around 3 to 4 inches tall, also featured a sort of heart-shaped detail at the toes that curve inwards, changing up the well-known silhouette for a unique fit.

Along with the sharp silhouette, the pumps also feature a sturdy construction that offered the Calvin Klein brand ambassador a more comfortable experience. Pointed-toe pumps are a classic choice that many celebrities love for red carpet appearances and everyday life thanks to their immense versatility.

Alessandra Ambrosio, wearing Max Mara, attends the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face Of The Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Max Mara

Ambrosio’s personal style consists of activewear and trend-focused items. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops, and edgy dresses on a daily. As for footwear, the fashion designer can usually be found stepping out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots, and sleek sneakers hailing from a range of designer and more affordable brands.

